Tom Haiar Death –Dead-Obituaries : Norfolk National Treasure Tom Haiar has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Norfolk National Treasure Tom Haiar has passed away. Tho he gave us laughs n jokes and took extra parking spaces over many many years, according to a statement posted online on November 7. 2020.
Norfolk National Treasure Tom Haiar has passed away. Tho he gave us laughs n jokes and took extra parking spaces over…
Posted by Josua Perrin on Saturday, November 7, 2020
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.