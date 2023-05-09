Tom Hanks boycotts rewritten books. : Tom Hanks Refuses to Support Books Altered to Cater to Current Sensibilities

“Tom Hanks Refuses Books Altered to Cater to Modern Sensibilities” – SEO title rewrite

Tom Hanks has criticised the rewriting of books to avoid causing offence to modern readers. During an appearance on the BBC to promote his debut novel, the actor was asked about the censorship of works by authors including Roald Dahl and Agatha Christie. Hanks argued that readers were “all grown-ups here” and that books should not be altered to pander to contemporary sensitivities. The actor has previously criticised the removal of Confederate monuments in the US, describing such actions as an attempt to “erase history”.

