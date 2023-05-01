Tom Hanks, Dalkey Book Festival, announced : Dalkey Book Festival adds Tom Hanks to list of attendees

Tom Hanks to be star attraction at Dalkey Book Festival

Hollywood legend Tom Hanks is set to visit Dublin next month as the star attraction at the Dalkey Book Festival. The two-time Oscar winner will speak at the event on Bloomsday, 16 June, to discuss his debut novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece. Hanks will also reflect on his journey from the silver screen to the world of literature.

A Literary Event to Remember

The Dalkey Book Festival is now in its 14th year and is renowned for attracting some of the world’s most prominent writers and thinkers. This year’s event will be no exception, with a lineup that includes Bono and physicist Brian Cox, in addition to Hanks.

The festival runs from 15-18 June and promises to be a literary event to remember. Ticket holders for the events featuring Hanks, Cox, and Bono will receive a copy of Hanks’ novel. Tickets for all events can be purchased at dalkeybookfestival.org from Wednesday, 10am.

Other Notable Speakers

As well as Hanks, Cox, and Bono, the festival has already announced a number of other notable speakers, including:

Dylan Moran

John Banville

Sebastian Barry

Liz Nugent

Deirdre O’Kane

Roddy Doyle

With such an impressive lineup, the Dalkey Book Festival is not to be missed. Don’t miss your chance to hear from some of the world’s greatest minds and to get your hands on a copy of Tom Hanks’ debut novel.

