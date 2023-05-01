Tom Hanks, debut novel, Dalkey Book Festival, The Irish Times. : The Irish Times: Dalkey Book Festival to Host Tom Hanks as He Unveils His First Novel

Tom Hanks to Speak at Dalkey Book Festival

The annual Dalkey Book Festival has announced that Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks will be speaking at the event to discuss the release of his debut novel, The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece. The festival, which runs from June 15th to 18th, brings together thinkers from various fields, including literature, history, politics, journalism, comedy, and science. Other notable speakers include U2’s The Edge, physicist Brian Cox, and comedian and author Ruby Wax.

The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece

Hanks’ novel spans several decades and has been described by his publishers as a “wildly ambitious” story about the making of a film. The novel, which will be published in early May, is about a “colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the humble comic book that inspired it”, according to the official synopsis.

The actor, who won two Oscars for his performances in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, will appear at the festival in Dalkey on June 16th to discuss his novel and his path from film to fiction writing. Each ticket holder will also receive a copy of the book, the organisers have said.

Hanks is no stranger to the literary world, having previously published a collection of short stories in 2017, called Uncommon Type.

Hollywood Comes to Dalkey

Hanks is the latest Hollywood star to appear at the annual June festival, following on from Matt Damon’s virtual appearance two years ago. The Jason Bourne actor spoke to David McWilliams in June 2021 about his time living in Dalkey during lockdown, his sandwich order from The Country Bake in the village, sea swims and bags of cans.

A Diverse Line-Up

The Dalkey Book Festival, which was set up by David McWilliams and Sian Smyth in 2010, has previously hosted a Nobel Laureate, Booker Prize winners, and Oscar nominees. This year’s festival promises to be just as exciting, with a diverse range of speakers from various fields.

To close the festival this year, Dubliners Bono and Fintan O’Toole will sit down together to talk about their very different but overlapping memoirs, Surrender and We Don’t Know Ourselves.

Writing Workshops

In addition to the talks and discussions, the festival will also offer writing workshops for both adults and children. Jan Carson will lead the adult workshop, while Sarah Webb will lead the children’s workshop.

Tickets

Tickets for events featuring Tom Hanks, Brian Cox, Bono, and Fintan O’Toole will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday. Each ticket holder for Tom Hanks’ event will receive a copy of his debut novel, The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece.

