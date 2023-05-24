“Tom Hanks movie review”: The Assessment of Film Critics on the Tom Hanks Movie

Tom Hanks Shines in A Man Called Otto: A Review Roundup

Overview

A Man Called Otto is a dark comedy film based on Fredrik Backman’s bestselling novel A Man Called Ove. The movie stars Tom Hanks as the lovable curmudgeon Otto, whose life takes a turn when a young family moves into his neighborhood. The film is directed by Marc Forster and written by David Magee.

Critical Reception

The critical reception to A Man Called Otto has been mostly positive, with a 69% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While some critics found the movie formulaic, they praised its sweet and heartfelt moments. The critics’ consensus is that the film will tug at viewers’ heartstrings despite the tried-and-true formula.

Tom Hanks’ Performance

Most of the reviews of A Man Called Otto singled out Tom Hanks’ understated yet powerful performance as the title character. Hanks’ reliable acting skills helped draw audiences to the theatre, leading to a worldwide gross of over $112 million.

In Screen Rant’s review, Mae Abdulbaki gave the film three out of five stars and praised Hanks’ performance as “heartwarming and tender when it dares to be sincere.”

Streaming Availability

A Man Called Otto is currently available to stream on Netflix. Despite mixed critical reception, the movie has a near-perfect 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers who enjoy Tom Hanks’ work will appreciate his performance as a cynical crank in this unique dramedy.

Final Thoughts

A Man Called Otto is a heartwarming film that explores themes of hope and optimism in the face of adversity. While some critics found the movie formulaic, it has still received mostly positive reviews and a strong audience score. It’s well worth checking out on Netflix, especially for Tom Hanks fans.

News Source : ScreenRant

Source Link :What Critics Thought Of The Tom Hanks Movie/