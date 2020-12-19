Tom Hanneman Death -Obituary – Dead : Tom Hanneman has Died .

Tom Hanneman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

FOX Sports North 6 hrs · “We’re deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend and colleague Tom Hanneman. He meant the world to so many in Minnesota and across the nation. Out of respect for his family, we’re going to take all of the time necessary to reflect and properly honor this great man.”

Source: (20+) FOX Sports North – Posts | Facebook





Tributes

———————— –

Kyle Jorgensen

That’s to bad I enjoyed listening to him, prayers for his family.

Khoua Yang

Condolences to his family. It was a pleasure to watch him call the wolves games.

Deb Kane-Brolin

So sad. RIP Tom. Sincere condolences to all of his family.

Jack Lepisto

So sad,loved his voice for the Timberwolves. Prayers go out to his family.

Rick Willhite

So sad to hear. He was a class act who never sought to upstage the athletes or events he was covering.

Doug Olson

A true sports icon in Minnesota. Condolences to his family.

Scott O’Connell

A wonderful man who was a true gentleman and family man. A huge loss in the Minnesota Sports world.

Mike Buzzell

So very sad. Tom will be greatly missed.

Andrew Bahnemann

Sad day for MN. Tom was a true icon and someone you tuned in to watch. Condolences to the family.

Donald Hagenson

✝ My Thoughts & Prayers Are With His Families !!!

Cody Heinert

Rest In Peace sir. Loved hearing your voice on my tv

That just sucks! I loved watching him on the pregames for multiple sports. Prayers for his family!

Dee Nelson

So sorry for his family. He will be missed!

Rian Bauer

Prayers to all his family and friends. True professional and loved watching him over the years. Shocked.

Craig Alreck

Sad day for MN sports fans, I enjoyed watching him over the years!

Prayers for the family thru these tough times.

Stanley Murzyn

Prayers to Tom’s family. Loved listening to him during the T Wolves.

Adam Weinblatt

I am so sad to learn about this. Tom was such a nice and good-hearted person. He is already missed. RIP Tom.

Thad Brenny

What a great man and anchor, happy to have had the chance to work

Wendy Drown Miller

David O’Sullivan

RIP Tom. Always engaging and uplifting in his call of wolves games. A sad loss.

John Ludwig

So sad to hear. He was a great person and Broadcaster

Bill Robertson

Such a wonderful person, broadcaster with just an amazing sense of humor!!!! He also knew how to build strong relationships!!!! R.I.P Hanney

Emily Griffy

Rest In Peace Tom and the great vocalist, Debbie Duncan.

NickandBobbie McCorison

Nooooo! RIP Tom! You will be missed by many, many Minnesota sports fans!

Bennett Gackle

Losing both Tom and Sid this year dealt brutal blows to Minnesota sports journalism. Hanneman was excellent on Timberwolves broadcasts and will be difficult to replace.

Donny Waltz

Wow that was sudden. RIP Hanneman

Jacob Flora

I live in Wisconsin and would see Tom on the pregame shows for the Wild & Timberwolves. Didn’t hear him call a game since I live in Wisconsin and am a Bucks fan and Timberwolves games are blacked out on Fox Sports North. The Bucks announcers brought up… See More

Bob Showers

I enjoyed my conversations with Tom. He was always so positive and up-lifting.

Marlon Swanson

That is sad! He will be truly missed! He made Wolves games so much fun!

Gary Ruedy

very sad, he was one of those broadcasters who you felt you knew personally.

Ali Siddiqui

I’ve met Tom Hanneman several times and each time I did he was so classy and always had a smile on his face

He was one of those ppl the treat like a good friend even if he didn’t know you.

Mary Potter

He had a voice that was so easy to listen to. Will be missed.

Justin Schuder

Very sad news to hear, you couldn’t even think about Minnesota sports without thinking of Tom or hearing his voice and immediately knowing there was a game on the way soon

Troy Huston

so many memorable calls Tom made in my life as a Minnesota sports fan

Chris Ulmer

Totally bummed to read this when I got home. Really enjoyed watching Tom on the broadcasts.

Jessica Fabel

I work @ Target Field & have had the pleasure to talk with him as he was entering through the A doors into the Delta 360 degree Club on the way to the press box

Dave Corniea

He was a constant presence in my life for literally as long as I can remember … and I’m 53. Absolute gut punch today and u know he watched the Wolves win in OT last night . He went to bed happy .

