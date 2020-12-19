Tom Hanneman Death -Obituary – Dead : Tom Hanneman has Died .
Tom Hanneman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
FOX Sports North 6 hrs · “We’re deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend and colleague Tom Hanneman. He meant the world to so many in Minnesota and across the nation. Out of respect for his family, we’re going to take all of the time necessary to reflect and properly honor this great man.”
Source: (20+) FOX Sports North – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Kyle Jorgensen
That’s to bad I enjoyed listening to him, prayers for his family.
Khoua Yang
Condolences to his family. It was a pleasure to watch him call the wolves games.
Deb Kane-Brolin
So sad. RIP Tom. Sincere condolences to all of his family.
Jack Lepisto
So sad,loved his voice for the Timberwolves. Prayers go out to his family.
Rick Willhite
So sad to hear. He was a class act who never sought to upstage the athletes or events he was covering.
Doug Olson
A true sports icon in Minnesota. Condolences to his family.
Scott O’Connell
A wonderful man who was a true gentleman and family man. A huge loss in the Minnesota Sports world.
Mike Buzzell
So very sad. Tom will be greatly missed.
Andrew Bahnemann
Sad day for MN. Tom was a true icon and someone you tuned in to watch. Condolences to the family.
Donald Hagenson
✝ My Thoughts & Prayers Are With His Families !!!
Cody Heinert
Rest In Peace sir. Loved hearing your voice on my tv
That just sucks! I loved watching him on the pregames for multiple sports. Prayers for his family!
Dee Nelson
So sorry for his family. He will be missed!
Rian Bauer
Prayers to all his family and friends. True professional and loved watching him over the years. Shocked.
Craig Alreck
Sad day for MN sports fans, I enjoyed watching him over the years!
Prayers for the family thru these tough times.
Stanley Murzyn
Prayers to Tom’s family. Loved listening to him during the T Wolves.
Adam Weinblatt
I am so sad to learn about this. Tom was such a nice and good-hearted person. He is already missed. RIP Tom.
Thad Brenny
What a great man and anchor, happy to have had the chance to work
Wendy Drown Miller
David O’Sullivan
RIP Tom. Always engaging and uplifting in his call of wolves games. A sad loss.
John Ludwig
So sad to hear. He was a great person and Broadcaster
Bill Robertson
Such a wonderful person, broadcaster with just an amazing sense of humor!!!! He also knew how to build strong relationships!!!! R.I.P Hanney
Emily Griffy
Rest In Peace Tom and the great vocalist, Debbie Duncan.
NickandBobbie McCorison
Nooooo! RIP Tom! You will be missed by many, many Minnesota sports fans!
Bennett Gackle
Losing both Tom and Sid this year dealt brutal blows to Minnesota sports journalism. Hanneman was excellent on Timberwolves broadcasts and will be difficult to replace.
Donny Waltz
Wow that was sudden. RIP Hanneman
Jacob Flora
I live in Wisconsin and would see Tom on the pregame shows for the Wild & Timberwolves. Didn’t hear him call a game since I live in Wisconsin and am a Bucks fan and Timberwolves games are blacked out on Fox Sports North. The Bucks announcers brought up… See More
Bob Showers
I enjoyed my conversations with Tom. He was always so positive and up-lifting.
Marlon Swanson
That is sad! He will be truly missed! He made Wolves games so much fun!
Gary Ruedy
very sad, he was one of those broadcasters who you felt you knew personally.
Ali Siddiqui
I’ve met Tom Hanneman several times and each time I did he was so classy and always had a smile on his face
He was one of those ppl the treat like a good friend even if he didn’t know you.
Mary Potter
He had a voice that was so easy to listen to. Will be missed.
Justin Schuder
Very sad news to hear, you couldn’t even think about Minnesota sports without thinking of Tom or hearing his voice and immediately knowing there was a game on the way soon
Troy Huston
so many memorable calls Tom made in my life as a Minnesota sports fan
Chris Ulmer
Totally bummed to read this when I got home. Really enjoyed watching Tom on the broadcasts.
Jessica Fabel
I work @ Target Field & have had the pleasure to talk with him as he was entering through the A doors into the Delta 360 degree Club on the way to the press box
Dave Corniea
He was a constant presence in my life for literally as long as I can remember … and I’m 53. Absolute gut punch today and u know he watched the Wolves win in OT last night . He went to bed happy .
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.