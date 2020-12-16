Tom Harrison Death -Dead – Obituary : Tom Harrison has Died .

By | December 16, 2020
0 Comment

Tom Harrison Death -Dead – Obituary : Tom Harrison has Died .

Tom Harrison has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

Zach Clough @ZachClough R.I.P Tom Harrison you was a great coach and a lovely person! Thank you for everything you did on my path to becoming a player, youll be missed by so many!! My thoughts are with your family.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.