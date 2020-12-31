Tom Kane Death -Dead – Obituary : Legendary voice actor Tom Kane, who voiced Takeo in CoD Zombies has Died .

By | December 31, 2020
0 Comment

Tom Kane Death -Dead – Obituary : Legendary voice actor Tom Kane, who voiced Takeo in CoD Zombies has Died .

Legendary voice actor Tom Kane, who voiced Takeo in CoD Zombies has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.

DEXERTO Call of Duty @DexertoIntel Legendary voice actor Tom Kane, who voiced Takeo in CoD Zombies, has suffered a stroke (as announced by his family). He is recovering, but his communicative faculties remain impaired. Our thoughts are with him & his family. Full details:

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.