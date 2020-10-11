Tom Kennedy Death – Dead : Tom Kennedy Obituary : Beloved Game Show Host Passed Away.

Steve Beverly on Twitter: "Extremely sad news to report: Tom Kennedy, host of 14 game shows on network and syndicated television from 1958 to 1987, has left us at 93. His daughter Linda phoned with the news earlier this afternoon."

Tributes Steve Beverly wrote

TOM KENNEDY: 1927-2020 This may be the most difficult of this kind of story that I have ever written aside from my own father’s obituary. With a heavy heart, I am sad to share the news that beloved game show host Tom Kennedy, who emceed 16 shows between 1958 and 1987, died Wednesday evening at his home in Oxnard, California. He was 93. Tom had not been well in recent months but remained in communication with his family and close friends. In fact, only nine days ago after I sent him a photoshopped picture with himself with Curly Howard of The Three Stooges on the “Body Language” set, Tom emailed back to tell me he once played in a golfing group called the Hollywood Hackers. One of his regular playing partners was Larry Fine. His oldest daughter Linda phoned a half-hour ago to relay the news. The pictures are of one of Tom’s favorites from the latter part of his career and another with me interviewing Tom shortly after he received the National Broadcasting Society Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. Later, after I have time to clearly process this, I will offer my own remembrances of a relationship that evolved from his being my childhood icon to a genuine friendship I will always cherish. In accordance with his wishes, here is his official obituary which is being released to the news media. __________________________ TOM KENNEDY, 1927-2020 Television game show host Tom Kennedy passed away at his home in Oxnard, CA, on October 7, 2020. Kennedy, born Jim Narz in Louisville, KY, inspired by his brother —TV host Jack Narz, headed west to Hollywood in 1947 to try broadcasting as a career. His first plunge was attending a radio/television arts school. One year later, he entered the industry as an announcer/engineer. Next followed 10 years in radio in Kentucky and Missouri, plus a marriage to his college sweetheart Betty Gevedon in Lexington, KY. The wedding resolution was to “shoot for the moon.” Consequently, their honeymoon was their trip to Hollywood. Jim busied himself in radio and television commercials on the side. His love of Hollywood was reciprocated. He found a new love, namely television. Before long, he found himself, as did his brother Jack, hosting game shows. Only one problem: the home audience was confused by that fellow who used “Jack” as a first name, then at times used “Jim.” Solution: the kid brother changed his name to Tom Kennedy in 1957. The next 30 years found Tom Kennedy hosting 14 game shows, such as “Dr. I.Q.,” “You Don’t Say!,” “Split Second” and “Name That Tune.” The acting department found him in guest roles on “That Girl,” “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir,” “Cannon,” a starring role on “Hardcastle and McCormick,” and starring roles in stage productions of “The Odd Couple,” Tunnel of Love” and “There’s a Girl in My Soup.” Tom’s wife of 59 years died in 2011. Together they had children Linda Ann Narz, son James Narz Jr., daughter Julia Kathleen Narz (deceased, 2015), and daughter Courtney Ellen Narz. He is also survived by daughter-in-law Linda Papulis Narz, granddaughter Abigail Norah Narz and his sister, Mrs. Mary Lovett Scully of Las Vegas, NV. No services. All remembrances to the American Cancer Society.