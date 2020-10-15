Tom Kimball Death – Dead :Tom Kimball Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 15, 2020
0 Comment

Tom Kimball Death – Dead :Tom Kimball Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Tom Kimball has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“Mormon History Association on Twitter: “With heavy heart, we share the tragic news of the death of Tom Kimball, a longtime MHA member and previous board member. As caretaker of the Kirtland Temple, Tom recently proposed an MHA conference in Kirtland and committed to being a local arrangements committee chair there. ”

Tributes 

 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Tom Kimball Death – Dead :Tom Kimball Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.