Tom Kimball Death – Dead :Tom Kimball Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Tom Kimball has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“Mormon History Association on Twitter: “With heavy heart, we share the tragic news of the death of Tom Kimball, a longtime MHA member and previous board member. As caretaker of the Kirtland Temple, Tom recently proposed an MHA conference in Kirtland and committed to being a local arrangements committee chair there. ”

When MHA goes to Kirtland for an annual conference in the near future, we’ll remember Tom especially there and how he dearly wanted MHA to come there. We thank and honor Tom for all he contributed to the association, as a scholar and a friend. MHA will miss you dearly, Tom. 2/ pic.twitter.com/tVjcFnOAtS — Mormon History Association (@MormonHistAssoc) October 15, 2020

Tributes

It is a bad time to be in FB jail with the news about Tom Kimball. I am sure lots of folks are reeling. If you’re someone who struggling with this news, I’m around. — Doog AF (@AuntMarvel) October 14, 2020

Unbelievably heartbroken by the Tom Kimball news. This is my sixteenth good friend I’ve lost to suicide. SIXTEENTH. Not just acquaintance. Not just friend. Somebody with whom I’ve spent many evenings laughing and grieving and discussing matters of faith. — Jennifer (@jenniferpelota) October 14, 2020