Tom Konchalski Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tom Konchalski has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021

Tom Konchalski has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.

Five-Star is deeply saddened to learn that Tom Konchalski has lost his battle with cancer. Thank you Tom for your impact on Five-Star and the game of basketball. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/B9x3Epg1c5 — Five-Star Basketball (@5starbasketball) February 9, 2021

Rockaway Hoops

Rockaway Hoops is saddened by the news of the passing of Tom Konchalski. We are honored to have had him be a part of our platform and more importantly to have had him as a friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Heros are remembered, but legends never die.. Tom was a true legend to us and to so many!! Rest In Peace.

Lew M. Simon

My deepest condolences to all of his friends and family! Thank you for all the hard work for all the years that you put in. God definitely needed a very special angel! May he rest in peace! May his memories always be a blessing to all of us.

Bobby Atanasio

A true gentleman and all class. Condolences and prayers for Tom and his family. May He Rest In Peace.

I worked at Carnesecca-

Sarachek sneaker store on flatbush and bedford with Sam Worthen and Tom would take train to visit Sam.A True Gentleman

Bob Houlihan

Always a class act and a great person. Never once heard anyone say a bad word about him.