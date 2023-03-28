Tom Leadon, Bernie’s brother, dies at 70.

Bernie Leadon’s sibling, Tom Leadon, who was a former bandmate of Tom Petty and an Eagles star, passed away at the age of 70.

Tom Leadon, brother of Eagles guitarist Bernie Leadon and former bandmate of Tom Petty, has passed away at the age of 70. The sad news was confirmed by a tweet by Metro UK, which cited sources close to the family. Tom Leadon was known for his contributions to the music industry and his work with several well-known bands.

Born on September 13, 1952, in Gainesville, Florida, Tom Leadon grew up in a musical family. His brother Bernie was one of the founding members of the Eagles, and Tom formed a band with Tom Petty and others, called Mudcrutch. When Mudcrutch disbanded, Tom Petty formed his own band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and Tom Leadon played guitar and sang backup vocals on their first two albums.

After leaving the Heartbreakers, Tom Leadon continued to pursue his passion for music. He played with several bands in the Los Angeles area, including the Flying Burrito Brothers and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. He also worked as a session musician, playing on albums by Linda Ronstadt, John Prine, and others.

Despite his many accomplishments in the music industry, Tom Leadon was known for his humble and unassuming nature. He was always willing to help out his fellow musicians and was respected by his peers for his talent and professionalism.

News of Tom Leadon’s passing has been met with an outpouring of love and support from fans and friends alike. Many have taken to social media to share their memories of Tom and to pay tribute to his contributions to music.

In conclusion, Tom Leadon was a talented musician who will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans. His legacy will live on through his music and his impact on the industry. Rest in peace, Tom.

