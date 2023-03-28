Tom Leadon, co-founder of Tom Petty’s first band, dies at 70.

At the age of 70, Tom Leadon, co-founder of Tom Petty’s initial band, has passed away.

Tom Leadon, who was the co-founder of Tom Petty’s first band, The Epics, has passed away at the age of 70. The news of his demise was confirmed by WCJB TV20 News on March 28, 2023. His death has come as a blow to the music industry, and his contributions to the industry will always be remembered.

Tom Leadon was born in Gainesville, Florida, and he started playing music at a young age. As a teenager, he formed a band named the Tom Petty and the Epics with Tom Petty, who later went on to become a rock legend. The band played at various events and clubs in Florida and gained a strong following.

However, in 1966, Tom Leadon left the Epics to join another Florida-based band called Mudcrutch. This was an exciting time for Tom Leadon and the band as they started to play at bigger venues and gained critical acclaim. The band managed to record one album before they disbanded in 1975.

After the breakup of Mudcrutch, Tom Leadon pursued a solo career and played with various bands. He played with the Flying Burrito Brothers, and he also had a brief stint with Linda Ronstadt’s backing band. In the early 1980s, he joined Tom Petty’s band, the Heartbreakers, as a touring guitarist and helped them record some of their most successful albums.

Tom Leadon’s contributions to the music industry cannot be overstated. He was a talented musician, and he played a key role in shaping the sound of some of the most iconic bands of the 20th century. His style of guitar playing was unique, and he had a way of adding depth and richness to any song he played.

Tom Leadon’s passing is a loss to the music industry, and his fans will always remember him for his contributions to the world of music. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of musicians, and his contributions will never be forgotten.

Source : @WCJB20



