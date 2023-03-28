Tom Leadon, Mudcrutch co-founder, dies at 70.

At the age of 70, Tom Leadon, who was a co-founder of Mudcrutch, the band of Tom Petty, and the brother of Eagles guitarist Bernie Leadon, has passed away.

Tom Leadon, who co-founded Tom Petty’s band Mudcrutch and was also known as the brother of Eagles guitarist Bernie Leadon, has died at the age of 70. According to reports from various media outlets, the news of Leadon’s passing came online on March 28, 2023. This has left many fans of the musician and people who knew him feeling saddened by the loss.

Tom Leadon was born in Gainesville, Florida, in 1950. He grew up in a family with a strong musical background, and his brother Bernie was a talented guitarist. In the late 1960s, Tom joined forces with some friends to form Mudcrutch, the band that would later include lead singer Tom Petty. Together, they played gigs around Florida, and even recorded an album in 1974. However, Mudcrutch disbanded shortly after, and Petty went on to form the Heartbreakers, while Leadon pursued a solo career.

Later on, Tom Leadon became part of the New Wave band Clover, which was signed to the independent label Beserkley Records. He contributed guitar, bass and vocal tracks to their 1977 album “Love on the Wire,” which received some critical acclaim. After Clover disbanded, Leadon collaborated with several other artists, including JD Souther and the late Warren Zevon.

Throughout his career, Tom Leadon’s music was known for its unique fusion of rock, country, and folk influences. Several fans have expressed how his talent as a musician and his love for playing live music will be deeply missed. He was a key figure in the music scene of the 60s and 70s, and his influence will be long-lasting.

As news of Leadon’s passing has continued to spread, many fans have taken to social media to express their condolences to his family and friends. His legacy as a talented musician, and his contributions to the music industry will never be forgotten.

