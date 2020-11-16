Tom Lister jr a.k.a Deebo Friday Death-Dead-Obituaries : Ice Cube Mourn Big Sam Debo Who Was Shot and Killed by LAPD Officer.

Deebo Friday Death –Dead-Obituaries : Ice Cube Mourn Big Sam Debo Who Was Shot and Killed by LAPD Officer.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man who pointed a firearm at them and a passing vehicle in the Inglewood area early Sunday morning, officials said.
A caller reported a man in the middle of the street holding a firearm about 1:50 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness Avenue and Van Wick Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Read Full story
His death was confirmed by fellow black artist , actor and rapper ICE Cube on twitter
Rest In Peace Big Sam (inspiration behind the character Debo) killed by L.A. Deputies last night. #FTP
— Ice Cube (@icecube) November 15, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Sorry for your loss..and he submitted a proposal that doesn’t day I’m voting for you or supporting.. reading is fundamental
— Andie (@andieb72) November 16, 2020
Condolences to his family and for you Cube! Keep carrying the torch cause we got a long way to go and those who know…Fuckin know!
— Keith Evans…ADOS eyes on YOU! (@Sgheavy9Keith) November 15, 2020
I can’t find the source online, can ya send me something?
That’s a shame…lol right…from how he was depicted probably not the nicest dude, but still sad somebody died
— Rtitty #ArmenianGenocide #ENDTHEWARS (@GotItGoodG) November 15, 2020
That sucks man…what were the cops messin with him about?
He’s gotta be old now so they couldn’t use non-lethal or just tackle him lol like wtf??
— Rtitty #ArmenianGenocide #ENDTHEWARS (@GotItGoodG) November 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. RIP Bug Sam. May the Lord continue to strengthen you through these tough ties. Be say my brother and stay strong. #you have my support
— Lolita Allen (@LolitaAllen1) November 15, 2020
@Millsonwheel100 wrote
CAN SOMEBODY GET THE NAMES OF THE OFFICERS INVOLVED I LITERALLY GOOGLED LAPD KILLS MAN AND SO MANY OTHER STORIES CAME UP WE TO START KEEPING A LIST OF ALL THE KILLER COPS STATE TO STATE SO IF OUR PEOPLE COME ACROSS THEM THEY KNOW WHAT TYPE TIME THOSE OFFICERS ARE LIKELY TO BE ON.
Sorry to hear this Cube. It ain’t right when cops are constantly killing people, shit needs to change
— TJ Miller (not the cool one tho) (@TjMiller024) November 15, 2020
@AllseerMusic wrote
Damn not again. Come on LAPD. Why are some police so scared of in most cases cooperating minorities but for some reason develop great patience for people even the most psychotic drug induced weapon holding white person ?
