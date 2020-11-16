Tom Lister jr a.k.a Deebo Friday Death-Dead-Obituaries : Ice Cube Mourn Big Sam Debo Who Was Shot and Killed by LAPD Officer.

Debo Who Was Shot and Killed by LAPD Officer.

Big Sam Debo has been killed by a Los Angelis police office, according to a statement posted online on November 15

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man who pointed a firearm at them and a passing vehicle in the Inglewood area early Sunday morning, officials said.

A caller reported a man in the middle of the street holding a firearm about 1:50 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness Avenue and Van Wick Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Read Full story

His death was confirmed by fellow black artist , actor and rapper ICE Cube on twitter