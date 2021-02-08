Tom Lombardi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Tom Lombardi, Professor Emeritus has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
Dr. Tom Lombardi, Professor Emeritus has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
We are saddened to report the passing of Dr. Tom Lombardi, Professor Emeritus. https://t.co/iXPrC2N7NR
Dr. Lombardi, alongside his wife Victoria Lombardi ‘69, was a recognizable face on campus for over 45 years. pic.twitter.com/x7WT0rnsUD
— Holy Family Alumni (@HolyFamilyAlum) February 8, 2021
