By | December 12, 2020
Tom Louderback Death -Dead – Obituary : Tom Louderback has Died .

Tom Louderback has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

NFL Alumni Nor Cal @NFLAlumniNoCa NorCal Chapter sends our condolences to the Louderback & Raiders family on the passing of Tom Louderback on Tues. Tom was an orig Raider, the newly-founded AFL team in 1960 & oldest living member of that team at the time of his passing. Tom had a five-year pro career as an OL/DL

