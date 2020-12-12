Tom Louderback Death -Dead – Obituary : Tom Louderback has Died .
Tom Louderback has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
NorCal Chapter sends our condolences to the Louderback & Raiders family on the passing of Tom Louderback on Tues. Tom was an orig Raider, the newly-founded AFL team in 1960 & oldest living member of that team at the time of his passing. Tom had a five-year pro career as an OL/DL pic.twitter.com/JMRdwH9VD5
— NFL Alumni Nor Cal (@NFLAlumniNoCa) December 11, 2020
NFL Alumni Nor Cal @NFLAlumniNoCa NorCal Chapter sends our condolences to the Louderback & Raiders family on the passing of Tom Louderback on Tues. Tom was an orig Raider, the newly-founded AFL team in 1960 & oldest living member of that team at the time of his passing. Tom had a five-year pro career as an OL/DL
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.