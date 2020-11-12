Tom Metzger Death -Dead :”Tom Metzger, the notorious former Ku Klux Klan leader has Died .

Tom Metzger, the notorious former Ku Klux Klan leader who rose to prominence in the 1980s while promoting white separatism and stoking racial violence, has died at age 82, California officials say.

Tributes 

Logical Meme @Logicalmeme wrote 
“The next time someone tries to tell you that we live in a “white supremacist” country, tell them that Tom Metzger languished in poverty & obscurity for last 30 yrs of his life, while Maxine Waters lives in a million-dollar mansion & is still in Congress.”

Greg Morelli @yesgregyes wrote 
Think about all the damage Tom Metzger did with his 82 years, all the people he hurt, all the dreams he helped to squash. Then you think about Lucille Bridges who put her 6 year old daughter on the front line of freedom.

Sorry, Tom. But love wins.

