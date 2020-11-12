Tom Metzger Death -Dead :”Tom Metzger, the notorious former Ku Klux Klan leader has Died.

“Tom Metzger, the notorious former Ku Klux Klan leader has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 12, 2020.

“The Associated Press on Twitter: “Tom Metzger, the notorious former Ku Klux Klan leader who rose to prominence in the 1980s while promoting white separatism and stoking racial violence, has died at age 82, California officials say. ”

Tom Metzger, the notorious former Ku Klux Klan leader who rose to prominence in the 1980s while promoting white separatism and stoking racial violence, has died at age 82, California officials say. https://t.co/37DJe6GGgO — The Associated Press (@AP) November 12, 2020

Tributes

Tom Metzger is the TV repairman who Louis Theroux met in ‘Louis And The Nazis’ and who fixed TVs for people of different races. https://t.co/rGT3r6Mlse — Curt Cameron (@_los_verdugos) November 12, 2020

Logical Meme @Logicalmeme wrote

“The next time someone tries to tell you that we live in a “white supremacist” country, tell them that Tom Metzger languished in poverty & obscurity for last 30 yrs of his life, while Maxine Waters lives in a million-dollar mansion & is still in Congress.” Greg Morelli @yesgregyes wrote

Think about all the damage Tom Metzger did with his 82 years, all the people he hurt, all the dreams he helped to squash. Then you think about Lucille Bridges who put her 6 year old daughter on the front line of freedom. Sorry, Tom. But love wins.

A lifetime of deeds on behalf of our Race and revolutionary insight has carved you’re name forever in the collective conscious of our Folk. You’re seeds have been sown and will germinate within future generations of White People. Hail Tom Metzger! https://t.co/gBFVsigIiL pic.twitter.com/pa1EJs0UFN — HatchetJ (@hatchet_j) November 12, 2020