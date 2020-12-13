TOM MILLER Death -Obituary – Dead : Mayor TOM MILLER has Died .

TOM MILLER Death -Obituary – Dead : TOM MILLER has Died .
TOM MILLER has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.
We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Mayor Tom Miller. Mayor Miller served as mayor from 2003 – 2007. Prior to that, he served as Alderman and Chair of the Franklin Planning Commission.
(1/4) pic.twitter.com/1626eEPU3d
— City of Franklin (@CityOfFranklin) December 11, 2020
Mike Culberson December 10 at 8:38 PM · RIP to my friend and BOSS TOM MILLER. A great man and MAYOR. An employees Mayor not a fire scene he did not show up on simply to help and support. We will fight one again on the other side one day gonna miss ya.
Candis Vandevort Angle wrote
I’m so sorry for the loss of your friend.
Jeffrey McVey wrote
Good people are harder to find makes you appreciate the ones you knew all the more. RIP
Betsy Myers wrote
Mike, I’m sorry for your loss. Looks young. Sad.
Valerie Pewitt Dabbs wrote
for his family . Such a great man. R.I.P. .
Greg Lessley wrote
So sorry to hear this. He would meet with 2 or 3 of us early every Friday morning for bible study. Those mornings were more about life lessons. A fine man.
Dawn Green Wood wrote
He was the Broker of our Commercial Division.
Cyndi Wright wrote
So very sorry to hear this Mike. He was a special person with stories and a big smile!
Sarah Barr Martin wrote
I’m sorry Mike. A tremendous loss I’m sure.
