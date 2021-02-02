Tom Moore Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Captain Sir Tom Moore has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021

Captain Sir Tom Moore has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.

Tom Moore 5h · Like the rest of the country I am saddened by the passing of Captain Sir Tom Moore and my thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. Please note that I just happen to share the name of the great man. All I can say is I will try to uphold his good name. We can all learn from him and, working together, we can make tomorrow a better day.

Source: (20+) Tom Moore – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Eliane Franco Constantino

My feelings to Sir Moore’s family and friends .His death by Covid 19 is very sad .My condolences .

Frances Bignell

What a sad day. Sir Tom Moore was and will always be the only real hero that kept us going during this difficult time and his legacy will live on through his foundation. Sincere condolences to all his family & friends.

Robert Brown

May the great man rest in peace. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. He will never be forgotten. Our deepest condolences.

Carlos De Sa

REST IN PEACE SIR TOM MOORE MY DEEPEST SINCERE CONDOLENCES TO ALL THE FAMILY. AND RELATIVES…AGAIN…MAY HE REST IN PEACE FOREVER AND EVER. IN THE NAME OFF JESUS. AMEN.

Wilf Carr

Rip sir Tom you will never be forgotten you have been a inspiration to us all



Katharina Schmidt

Sooo sad . Dear Sir Tom Moore, brave at heart and inspiring millions of people, now your journey on earth finished and you will have your own stairway to Heaven. You won’t be forgotten in this world, you showed the people that anyone can do something that might begin small but then end up in something great. Lots of love and may your body rest in piece but your soul fly straight away to Heaven, Katharina (Lanzarote)

Mary Davies

A True legend, Captain Tom you have changed so many lives with your positive outlook to life. Condolences to the wonderful family you have left behind. You’ll never be forgotten Sir.

Lorraine Coulter

R. I. P Sir. You touched our hearts. An inspiration and what an amazing legacy you have left us.

Douglas A Stuart

my deepest condolences to all the family from Douglas Stuart and my mum Mrs Stuart from Edinburgh

Ale Pen

R.I.P sir tom your family is in are thoughts thank for what you did for all of the UK you will never be for gotten

Stephen P. Caron

I just heard the bad news . We’re really thought he would overcome this . May he rest in peace after his last battle .