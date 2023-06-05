Tom Moore, Owner of Moore’s Horse Company, Passes Away: Details on His Demise

Tom Moore, Owner of Moore’s Horse Company, Passes Away

Tom Moore, the esteemed owner of Moore’s Horse Company, has passed away at the age of 68. He died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday evening, surrounded by his loved ones.

Moore was a prominent figure in the horse racing industry, having owned and trained some of the most successful racehorses in the country. He was known for his passion for horses, his exceptional horsemanship skills, and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of his animals.

Moore’s Horse Company was established in 1985, and under his leadership, it became one of the most respected and successful horse training facilities in the region. Moore’s dedication and expertise earned him a loyal clientele, and his horses consistently won races at some of the most prestigious tracks in the country.

The cause of Moore’s death has not been disclosed, but his family has requested privacy during this difficult time. Moore is survived by his wife, two children, and several grandchildren.

The horse racing community has expressed their condolences, and many have paid tribute to Moore’s remarkable career and his contributions to the sport. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of horse enthusiasts.

