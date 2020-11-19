Tom Morrow Death -Dead :The Headmaster’ Tom Morrow has Died –
The Headmaster’ Tom Morrow has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.
” Eamonn Mallie on Twitter: “#Covid19poetry #SouthArmagh…it is with sadness I learn ‘The Headmaster’ Tom Morrow – one of our Covid19poetry readers, has passed away. Beannacht Dé ort Tom. Tom was a gift to the Taylor Gallery, Lisburn Rd Belfast. ”
#Covid19poetry #SouthArmagh…it is with sadness I learn ‘The Headmaster’ Tom Morrow – one of our Covid19poetry readers, has passed away. Beannacht Dé ort Tom. Tom was a gift to the Taylor Gallery, Lisburn Rd Belfast. @CarganCampbell @LHannaway1 pic.twitter.com/2LrHdrx2bz
— Eamonn Mallie (@EamonnMallie) November 19, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.