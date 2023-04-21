Tom Motamed Obituary : Remembering Tom Motamed: A Respected Leader with Integrity and Vision

Remembering Tom Motamed: A Visionary and Honest Leader.

In Memoriam: Tom Motamed

The former CEO of the global commercial insurance company CNA, Tom Motamed, passed away on January 25, 2021, at the age of 71. He was a leader of integrity and vision, who revolutionized the company and the industry during his tenure, and left a lasting impact on his colleagues, clients, and community.

Early Life and Education

Motamed was born in Iran in 1949 and came to the United States as a teenager to pursue his education. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a master’s degree in management from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Transformational Leadership

Under Motamed’s leadership, CNA transformed from a troubled company struggling with poor financial performance, outdated systems, and low morale, into a thriving and innovative enterprise, recognized for its excellence, stability, and customer responsiveness. He brought a strategic and disciplined approach to every aspect of the business and championed a culture of accountability, transparency, and respect.

Contributions and Legacy

Motamed also led CNA’s philanthropic efforts, contributing millions of dollars and volunteer hours to support education, healthcare, and economic development in the communities where the company operates. He served on the boards of several organizations, including the American Red Cross, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the United Way of Metropolitan Chicago.

In his own words, Motamed once said, “I want to be remembered as someone who mattered, who made a difference, who was passionate, who helped others, who was honest and ethical, who was humble and kind.” He succeeded in achieving that legacy, leaving a bright and lasting imprint on the insurance industry and the world at large.

May he rest in peace, and may his example continue to guide and inspire generations to come.