tom novak dead – death – obituary : Remembering Tom Novak: A Tribute to His Life and Legacy

Honoring Tom Novak: Celebrating His Life and Contributions

Remembering Tom Novak: A Pioneer in Marketing, E-commerce, and Digital Media

Early Life and Education

Tom Novak was born in 1954 in Chicago, Illinois. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1976, and a Ph.D. in Marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1981.

Teaching and Research

Novak joined the faculty at the University of Houston in 1981, where he taught marketing and e-commerce courses for over 35 years. He was a beloved professor who inspired his students to think critically, creatively, and ethically about the role of technology in marketing and society.

Novak was also a prolific researcher who published over 100 articles, books, and chapters on topics such as online consumer behavior, e-commerce adoption, digital marketing, and social media. He was a pioneer in the study of online trust, privacy, and security, and his work has been cited over 20,000 times by scholars around the world.

Professional Contributions

Novak was deeply involved in professional organizations and communities. He served as the President of the Association for Consumer Research, the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Interactive Marketing, and the Executive Director of the Marketing EDGE, a non-profit organization that supports marketing education and research.

Novak was a mentor, collaborator, and friend to many colleagues in academia, industry, and government, and he always had time for a conversation, a joke, or a piece of advice.

Visionary and Advocate

Novak was a visionary who saw the potential of technology to transform the way we live, work, and communicate. He was a passionate advocate for digital literacy, innovation, and inclusivity, and he believed that everyone should have access to the benefits of technology.

Novak’s legacy lives on in the people he touched, the ideas he shared, and the work he did. His contributions to the field of marketing and e-commerce have had a lasting impact on the way we understand and use digital media. His dedication to education and mentorship has inspired generations of students and scholars to pursue their passions and make a difference in the world.

Conclusion

Tom Novak was a remarkable person who lived a remarkable life. He will always be remembered as a pioneer, a visionary, and a beloved member of the marketing and e-commerce community. Rest in peace, Tom Novak, and thank you for everything.

