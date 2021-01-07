Tom Perrotta Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : American tennis journalist Tom Perrotta has Died .

American tennis journalist Tom Perrotta has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 8. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We’re sorry to hear of the passing of American tennis journalist @TomPerrotta. He was a valued member of the #AusOpen media cohort and will be missed. — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 7, 2021

