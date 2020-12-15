Tom Poor Bear Death -Dead – Obituary : Tom Poor Bear, former Vice-President of the Oglala Sioux Nation has Died .
Tom Poor Bear, former Vice-President of the Oglala Sioux Nation has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Rest in Power Tom Poor Bear, former Vice-President of the Oglala Sioux Nation, warrior for the people, water protector to the core. We thank you for your leadership and bravery. Walk the spirit road well. #NoKXL pic.twitter.com/COIIS6oWMz
— Indigenous Environmental Network (@IENearth) December 14, 2020
Indigenous Environmental Network @IENearth Rest in Power Tom Poor Bear, former Vice-President of the Oglala Sioux Nation, warrior for the people, water protector to the core. We thank you for your leadership and bravery. Walk the spirit road well. #NoKXL
