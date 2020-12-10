Tom Russell Death -Dead – Obituary : Tom Russell, @jrussell_t , former Superintendent of Volusia County Schools has Died .

By | December 10, 2020
Tom Russell Death -Dead – Obituary : Tom Russell, @jrussell_t , former Superintendent of Volusia County Schools has Died .

Tom Russell, @jrussell_t , former Superintendent of Volusia County Schools has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Volusia County Schools @volusiaschools It is with a heavy heart that we share that Tom Russell, @jrussell_t , former Superintendent of Volusia County Schools, has passed away.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

