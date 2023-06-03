Tom Sandoval behavior: Tom Sandoval’s Conduct: 5 Warning Signs That Have Been Evident from the Start

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Exposes Tom Sandoval’s True Character

The tenth season of Vanderpump Rules has brought to light the true character of one of its main cast members, Tom Sandoval. Sandoval’s behavior has been questionable for years, and he has been involved in several scandals throughout the show’s history. However, the recent revelations of his affair with Ariana Madix’s close friend Raquel Leviss have shed further light on his true nature.

Before the Scandoval scandal, Tom had been involved in several controversies on the show. He had a tumultuous relationship with Kristen Doute, struggled to handle his business with Tom Schwartz, and often sided with Vanderpump Rules villain Jax Taylor. He has also made questionable decisions, such as staying behind while Ariana traveled home for a family death and choosing to go bulldozing instead of spending her birthday with her.

Here are five reasons why Vanderpump Rules fans have begun to see Tom Sandoval’s true character:

Tom Wasn’t Supportive of Ariana’s Mental Health

Throughout her time on the show, Ariana has been open about her struggles with depression and anxiety. While she has always been an advocate for mental health, Tom has not always been supportive of her. Tom began to get irritated by Ariana’s mental health issues, and while he spoke about being supportive, he didn’t follow up his words with real actions. He has disappeared on Ariana in times of crisis, prioritized other women over her while she was grieving her father, and chose to stay at a party with Raquel instead of being with her during the loss of her grandmother.

Tom Has Always Stolen the Spotlight When It Wasn’t His

Tom has always had a difficult time when he isn’t the center of attention. He has the biggest issue letting the women he’s with take the spotlight instead of being in it for himself. He added his name to Ariana’s book, Fancy AF Cocktails, and promoted it without contributing to its content. He has also managed to burn opportunities with Lisa Vanderpump because he wanted the spotlight on him rather than his famous boss.

Tom Sandoval Is a Textbook Gaslighter

Tom has a history of manipulating people psychologically into believing something by making them question their sense of reality. He has gaslit several castmates throughout the series, including Kristen, Raquel, Katie, and Schwartz. Throughout Season 10, he continuously gaslights Ariana to keep his affair with Raquel hidden.

Tom Has Never Been Faithful in a Long-Term Relationship

Tom’s infidelity was one of the major issues in his relationships with Kristen and Ariana. He cheated on Kristen several times before and during the first two seasons of the show. Tom also cheated on Ariana during the early phase of their relationship with Miami Girl, which he denied for years. He has admitted to cheating on her another time before his affair with Raquel.

Tom Can’t Take Accountability for His Actions

Tom has spent years blaming others for his mistakes and errors, from cheating on partners to destroying business relationships. He instigated conflicts with nearly every current and former cast member, then blamed it on the other party or factors outside himself consistently. With the news of Scandoval, he has tried to blame Ariana for the demise of their relationship, rather than taking any sort of accountability for the affair.

In conclusion, Vanderpump Rules Season 10 has exposed Tom Sandoval’s true character. His behavior has been questionable for years, and the recent revelations have shed further light on his true nature. From his lack of support for Ariana’s mental health to his inability to take accountability for his actions, it’s clear that Tom has always been trouble. While the show has done its best to portray him in a positive light, watching his inability to take the blame for his errors makes it incredibly challenging.

