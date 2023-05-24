Tom Sandoval girlfriend 2023: “Tom Sandoval’s Current Dating Status in 2023: Who is His Girlfriend After Raquel and Ariana?”

The Rise and Fall of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

The Beginning

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix started dating in 2014, shortly after Tom’s breakup with his ex-girlfriend and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Kristen Doute. Their relationship was controversial from the start, as Kristen accused Tom of cheating on her with Ariana while they were still together. Tom eventually confirmed the infidelity and admitted to kissing Ariana while he was still dating Kristen.

The Middle

Despite the drama, Tom and Ariana continued their relationship and even published a cocktail recipe book together in 2019. They also bought a house together in Los Angeles’ Valley Village, which they decorated to reflect their individual styles. However, they never got married, as Ariana was not interested in the “fanfare” of a big wedding.

The End

In February 2023, news broke that Tom had cheated on Ariana with their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss. This was the final straw for Ariana, who had been putting up with problems in their relationship for a while. She confirmed the cheating rumors in an emotional Instagram post, expressing her devastation and gratitude for the support she had received. She also confronted Tom over his affair with Raquel in the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale, calling their relationship “bulls—t.”

Ariana continued to slam Tom and Raquel in interviews, claiming that Tom had been more concerned about people hearing about his affair than how she felt. She also revealed that she had learned of the affair after Tom’s phone fell out of his pockets during a concert, and she found an explicit video between him and Raquel. Ariana called the moment she phoned Raquel to confront her about the affair “odd,” as Raquel seemed hesitant to say anything and only admitted to a kiss.

The Aftermath

The fallout from Tom and Ariana’s breakup was felt by many, including their closest friends. Ariana expressed gratitude for the support she had received, but also acknowledged that her friends were grieving the loss as well. She also hinted at moving on from the experience, saying “what doesn’t kill me better run.”

Tom and Raquel faced backlash from fans and Vanderpump Rules cast members alike, with many calling for them to be fired from the show. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Tom and Raquel, but it’s clear that their actions have had consequences.

The Lesson

The rise and fall of Tom and Ariana’s relationship serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of infidelity and dishonesty. It’s important to be honest with your partner and to take responsibility for your actions, especially if they have the potential to hurt others. While it’s possible to move on from a cheating scandal, the road to recovery is often long and difficult. It’s a reminder that trust is a fragile thing, and once it’s broken, it can be hard to repair.

