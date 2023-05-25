Tom Sandoval girlfriend 2023: “Tom Sandoval’s Current Relationship Status in 2023: Who Is He Dating After Raquel and Ariana?”

Who Is Tom Sandoval Dating Now 2023? Girlfriend After Raquel, Ariana – StyleCaster

Tom Sandoval, the reality TV star best known for his appearance on Vanderpump Rules, has been in the public eye for years. Fans have watched as he’s navigated relationships, friendships, and his career as a bartender and actor. So, who is Tom Sandoval dating now in 2023? Let’s take a look at his dating history and see if we can figure it out.

Tom Sandoval’s Dating History

Tom Sandoval has had a few high-profile relationships over the years. He was in a long-term relationship with Kristen Doute, one of his co-stars on Vanderpump Rules. The two were together for several years before calling it quits in 2013.

After his breakup with Kristen, Tom started dating Ariana Madix, another one of his co-stars on the show. The two have been together for several years now and have become one of the show’s most beloved couples. They’ve weathered their fair share of drama and rumors, but they’ve always managed to come out on top.

However, there have been rumors that Tom and Ariana have hit a rough patch in their relationship. Some fans have speculated that they’ve broken up, while others believe that they’re just going through a rough patch.

Tom’s Current Relationship Status

So, who is Tom Sandoval dating now in 2023? Unfortunately, it’s hard to say. Tom has been relatively quiet about his personal life in recent years, which has led to speculation that he’s single.

There have been rumors that Tom has been dating other women, but none of them have been confirmed. Some fans have suggested that he’s been seen with a mystery woman at various events, but there’s no evidence to support these claims.

It’s also possible that Tom is taking a break from dating altogether. After all, he’s had a lot going on in his personal and professional life in recent years. He’s been working on a number of projects, including a new bar and restaurant, and he’s been busy promoting his various businesses.

Whatever the case may be, Tom seems to be focusing on himself and his career for the time being. He’s been working hard to build his brand and establish himself as a successful entrepreneur and actor.

Conclusion

So, who is Tom Sandoval dating now in 2023? The answer is still unclear. While there have been rumors that he’s dating other women, there’s no evidence to support these claims. It’s possible that he’s taking a break from dating altogether, or that he’s keeping his relationships private.

Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that Tom is focused on his career and his personal growth. He’s been working hard to build his brand and establish himself as a successful entrepreneur and actor. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Tom, both personally and professionally.

