“Tom Sandoval party” : After the death of Ariana’s grandmother, Tom Sandoval indulged in partying.

Ariana Madix Confronts Tom Sandoval Over Choosing to Stay at Party Instead of Comforting Her After Her Grandma’s Death

During Wednesday’s episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” Ariana Madix confronted Tom Sandoval over a lie he told her about why he stayed at a Labor Day party instead of going home to comfort her after learning about her grandmother’s death. Lala Kent pulled Madix aside at an event and told her that Sandoval opted to stay at the party even after finding out about Madix’s grandmother’s passing. Madix then called Sandoval over to ask him about Kent’s revelation, which happened to be different from what he initially told her.

Sandoval stumbled over his words while trying to explain his lie. He previously claimed to Madix that his ride home left the party without telling him. However, Kent called Sandoval out, saying that she personally saw his friend tell him that he was leaving the bash. After getting caught in the lie, Sandoval admitted that he should have left the party and comforted Madix. He thought she wanted to be alone at that moment, but Madix continued to question him, saying that he put her in a position where people would think she was an idiot.

Madix’s intuition about Sandoval proved to be correct, as he was having a full-on affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss. Unfortunately, Madix didn’t learn of the affair until months later, when she found a sexually explicit video of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone. She subsequently dumped him on March 1.

Madix’s confrontation with Sandoval brings up an important issue: the importance of being there for your partner during times of grief. When someone experiences a loss, they need the support of their loved ones to help them through the difficult time. It can be easy to prioritize other things in life, such as parties or work, but it’s important to remember that your partner needs you in moments of crisis.

In Madix’s case, Sandoval’s decision to stay at the party instead of going home to comfort her showed a lack of empathy and understanding. It’s understandable that he may have thought she wanted to be alone, but it’s important to communicate with your partner and understand their needs during times of grief.

Overall, Madix’s confrontation with Sandoval highlights the importance of being there for your partner during difficult times. It’s important to communicate with your partner, understand their needs, and prioritize their well-being above all else.

