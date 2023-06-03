Tom Sandoval’s Behavior: Five Warning Signs in Tom Sandoval’s Behavior on Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rule Season 10 Exposed Tom Sandoval’s True Personality

Tom Sandoval’s true personality was finally exposed in Vanderpump Rule season 10, but it wasn’t the secret that led to this revelation. Over the years, Tom has always put himself first, regardless of the relationship he’s in or the friendship he’s having. After ruining his relationship with Ariana Madix with a months-long affair with close friend Raquel Leviss, many Vanderpump Rule fans began to look into Tom’s past behavior. Throughout the history of the series, Tom is the main character who shares his life with Vanderpump Rule viewers, but he’s not always the most naive player.

Scandals Involving Tom Sandoval

Before the shocking revelations of Scandoval, Tom was involved in many scandals during the making of the film, Vanderpump Rule. From his relationship with Kristen Doute to the difficult time dealing with his business with Tom Schwartz, Tom has always been part of the problem throughout the film. Whether it’s the people he stands with, like a legend Vanderpump Rule villain Jax Taylor, or the actions he takes, such as deciding to stay while his girlfriend goes home to mourn his family, Tom’s behavior has been questioned for years. Now that Scandoval has proven Tom’s true nature, looking back at his behavior in the past only shows that he was always in trouble.

Tom Doesn’t Support Ariana’s Mental Health

Throughout her time on the series, Ariana has been open about her struggles with depression and anxiety. She has always been a mental health advocate and has always explained that being open about her mental health, regardless of her condition, has helped her get through tough times. When Tom and Ariana first met in Vanderpump Rule in season 3, she’s candid about how Tom has supported her mental health, but things have changed for the pair over time. After a few years together, Tom becomes annoyed with Ariana’s mental health issues and talks about being supportive, but falls short of his promises with actual action.

Ariana has expressed what she wants from Tom so that he can be the one to support her the most during difficult times. There are times when Tom disappears on Ariana in times of crisis, as in Vanderpump Rule Season 10 when she is dealing with the loss of her grandmother, while he stays at the party to spend time with Raquel. Tom chose his hobby over Ariana, once choosing to bulldoze instead of celebrating her birthday with her. He also prioritized other women over her while she was grieving with her father. Tom has never felt obliged to support the woman he is with, instead, he prioritizes himself.

Tom Always Steals The Spotlight When It’s Not His

While Vanderpump Rule, Tom always has a hard time when he’s not the center of attention. He seems like that to most people in his life, but his biggest problem is getting the attention of the women he’s with instead of being in it for himself. Ariana, an extremely sought-after bartender when she started working at SUR and appeared on Vanderpump Rule, always allows Tom to join her attention. But there are clearly times when she wants to do things on her own.

Ariana worked for years on a book, Fancy AF cocktails, just let Tom add his name to it and promote it without actually contributing to its content. While Ariana has succeeded without Tom, he has done everything he can to ensure that her career is equal to or worse than his. Before Vanderpump Rule, Ariana had a budding acting career, but Tom effectively ended it because he felt he wasn’t getting enough attention in his own acting career. He also tries to take a chance with Lisa Vanderpump because he wants her attention more than his famous boss.

Tom Sandoval Is A Textbook Gaslighter

Although Tom always had trouble telling the truth, it became clear throughout Vanderpump Rule season 10 that he was a gaslighter. Teasing someone is psychologically manipulating someone to believe something by making them question their own feelings of reality. Tom often does this by presenting a false version of events or arguing with someone by denying that something happened the way they claimed. Above all Vanderpump Rule in season 10, Tom made fun of some of his co-stars to keep the love story private. Obviously, he spends a lot of time teasing Ariana, but it’s not just about exes.

Tom is lit during the process Vanderpump Rule, started in his relationship with Kristen. Husband and wife are not stable in terms of time Vanderpump Rule season 1, and over time Vanderpump Rule Season 2 aired, Tom cheated on Kristen. He’s acting like he’s trying to mend the relationship after months of shocking her into believing she’s overreacting emotionally. Tom also taunted Raquel throughout their affair to make her think he was about to break up with Ariana rather than the fact that he, Katie throughout the movie, and his business partner Schwartz in when both are in the middle of nowhere. working to open Schwartz & Sandy’s.

Tom Has Never Been Faithful In A Long Term Relationship

Tom’s relationship with Kristen and his relationship with Ariana mirror each other throughout the film’s finale Vanderpump Rule season 2 and Vanderpump Rule Season 10. While there are many other issues with an insurmountable ex, Tom’s infidelity is one of the major issues between both couples. During his relationship with Kristen, Tom cheated on her several times prior to filming. Vanderpump Rule, and then did so again in the first two seasons of the series. At some point, Tom cheated on Kristen with Ariana, which he couldn’t admit for months, despite Kristen’s near-constant accusations.

After Tom and Kristen broke up, he dated Ariana just a few months later. In the early stages of the relationship, Tom cheated on Ariana and tried to explain it, saying they weren’t exclusive yet. This cheating scandal with a famous woman Vanderpump Rule viewers are Miami Girls, introduced throughout Vanderpump Rule season 3 and was rejected by both Tom and Ariana for many years. After cheating on the Miami Girl, Tom seems to slow down and really settle down with Ariana, but admits to cheating on her again before having an affair with Raquel.

Tom Cannot Be Held Accountable For His Actions

Tom spent many years in Vanderpump Rule blaming others for things he obviously did. Apparently, with the news of Scandoval hitting Tom, it’s clear that he’s going to try to blame Ariana for the demise of their relationship. Instead of taking any responsibility for the incident, he’s spent the past few months trying to justify his actions and justify them by making Ariana look like an apathetic, belittling partner. Beyond the obvious instances of Scandoval, Tom has spent years not taking responsibility for his mistakes. For years, Tom blamed others for his problems and mistakes.

From cheating on partners to sabotaging business relationships, Tom has always had a hard time admitting his mistakes. Right from the start during the run Vanderpump Rule, Tom was quick to cover his tracks or those of Schwartz by blaming others for their behavior. He instigated conflicts with nearly every current and former member, then repeatedly blamed the other party or factors outside of him. With Tom as one of the stars of Vanderpump Rule, the show did its best to portray him in a positive light, but witnessing his inability to admit fault for his flaws made it incredibly difficult.

