Tom Sandoval’s rumored girlfriend identified as Karlee Hale, as he mourns friend’s death

Tom Sandoval’s rumored new girlfriend, Karlee Hale, has been identified as an influencer from Texas who works in the holistic and lifestyle space and runs a popular TikTok account and YouTube channel. Sandoval has been spotted with Hale on several occasions in Austin, Texas, where they have been seen working out, shopping, and enjoying dinner together. Sandoval recently missed the funeral of a high school friend due to a delayed flight but plans to pay tribute at the gravesite. His ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, also sent a message of support to the family. Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion begins airing on Bravo this Wednesday.

