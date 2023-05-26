“Tom Sawyer Manhattan recipe”: Tom Sawyer, a veteran Akron politician, was skilled in making a Manhattan cocktail.

Remembering Tom Sawyer: The Man and His Famous Manhattan

When Tom Sawyer ordered a Manhattan, he knew precisely how he wanted it made. The longtime Akron politician even went so far as to type up a recipe card on the back of one of his Congressional business cards and laminated it. Titled “Tom Sawyer’s Famous Manhattan,” he would hand it to the bartender no matter where his political career took him – from Washington, D.C. to Columbus to Akron.

“It’s not like a fancy recipe,” says Amanda Kraus, Sawyer’s daughter. “It’s just a Manhattan.” But to Kraus, the recipe card was the perfect way to pay tribute to her father after his recent passing. She used it to put together some Manhattans, and she and her friends toasted her father.

Sawyer, who recently passed away at the age of 77 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, served in Congress from 1986 to 2002. Kraus isn’t sure of the origins of the recipe card, but thinks it dates back to the mid- to late- ‘90s.

Sawyer was known for his preciseness, and his friends and colleagues weren’t surprised to hear that he had a recipe card for his favorite drink. “That sounds like his preciseness,” says Pete Crossland, a former state representative who encouraged Sawyer to run for a Statehouse seat. “That would not be unlike Tom,” agrees Ted Celeste, another former state representative who knew Sawyer for 60 years.

The recipe itself is simple – just equal parts bourbon and sweet vermouth, with a dash of Angostura bitters. But what made it special to Sawyer was his request to “hold the fruit,” letting the bartender know that he didn’t want any garnish with his drink.

For those who knew Sawyer, this request fit the man perfectly. He was known for his no-nonsense approach and his dedication to public service. He was a social studies teacher before entering politics, and he never forgot the lessons he taught his students about the importance of civic engagement and community involvement.

Sawyer was also a champion for the environment and a strong advocate for the Great Lakes. He fought against pollution and worked to preserve natural resources for future generations.

But perhaps what Sawyer will be remembered most for is his kindness and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. He was known for his sense of humor and his willingness to listen to anyone who needed a sympathetic ear.

As we raise a glass to Tom Sawyer and his Famous Manhattan, let us remember the man behind the recipe. He was a true public servant and a friend to all who knew him. His legacy will live on in the many lives he touched and the good work he did throughout his career.

Akron politics Tom Sawyer political career Manhattan cocktail recipe Political networking Community engagement

News Source : Stephanie Warsmith

Source Link :Long-time Akron politician Tom Sawyer knew how to make a Manhattan/