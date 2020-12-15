Tom Scots Death -Dead – Obituary : Tom Scots has Died .
Tom Scots has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
There are no words to describe losing a person as great as Tom. As sad as I can be it pales in comparison to what his family deals with. Grow up and wear your mask. #goggleup pic.twitter.com/j0uRUyacF8
— Peter Ollis (@OllisPeter) December 13, 2020
Peter Ollis @OllisPeter There are no words to describe losing a person as great as Tom. As sad as I can be it pales in comparison to what his family deals with. Grow up and wear your mask. #goggleup
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.