Tom Seipel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tom Seipel has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
Tom Seipel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
Tom Seipel, the Browns fan who was battling kidney cancer and made it to Cleveland's playoff-clinching win thanks to help from Emily and Baker Mayfield, has died. His story: https://t.co/QS3J2ji4Ly. Photo: Tom Seipel pic.twitter.com/1tJ3Wfa5PQ
— clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) February 13, 2021
clevelanddotcom @clevelanddotcom Tom Seipel, the Browns fan who was battling kidney cancer and made it to Cleveland’s playoff-clinching win thanks to help from Emily and Baker Mayfield, has died. His story: https://trib.al/Hwif598 . Photo: To
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.