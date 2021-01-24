Tom Stevens Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Thelong Ryders Bassist, Tom Stevens has Died .

Thelong Ryders Bassist, Tom Stevens has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are extremely shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of @thelongryders bassist, Tom Stevens. Our sincere condolences to the Long Ryders and Tom's family and friends. He was so kind when we met him in 2019. 💗#tomstevens #longryders #GeneClark #CarlaOlson #rip pic.twitter.com/HXdxFMAKWZ — Gene Clark-Neon Brambles (@neon_brambles) January 24, 2021

