Tom Stevens Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Thelong Ryders Bassist, Tom Stevens has Died .

By | January 24, 2021
0 Comment

Thelong Ryders Bassist, Tom Stevens has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Gene Clark-Neon Brambles @neon_brambles We are extremely shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of @thelongryders bassist, Tom Stevens. Our sincere condolences to the Long Ryders and Tom’s family and friends. He was so kind when we met him in 2019. #tomstevens #longryders #GeneClark #CarlaOlson #rip

