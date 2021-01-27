Tom Stevens Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Tom Stevens, bassist for Paisley Underground scene band The Long Ryders has Died .

Tom Stevens Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Tom Stevens, bassist for Paisley Underground scene band The Long Ryders has Died .

Tom Stevens, bassist for Paisley Underground scene band The Long Ryders has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sean Walters @sean_write Sorry to hear Tom Stevens, bassist for Paisley Underground scene band The Long Ryders, has died at age 64. The Long Ryders performing “Looking for Lewis & Clark” on Old Grey Whistle Test in October 1985. #RIPTomStevens

