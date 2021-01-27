Tom Stevens Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Tom Stevens, bassist for Paisley Underground scene band The Long Ryders has Died .

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sorry to hear Tom Stevens, bassist for Paisley Underground scene band The Long Ryders, has died at age 64. The Long Ryders performing "Looking for Lewis & Clark" on Old Grey Whistle Test in October 1985. #RIPTomStevens https://t.co/O5dLQoap0k — Sean Walters (@sean_write) January 27, 2021

