Tom Stevens Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Tom Stevens, bassist for Paisley Underground scene band The Long Ryders has Died .
Tom Stevens, bassist for Paisley Underground scene band The Long Ryders has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sorry to hear Tom Stevens, bassist for Paisley Underground scene band The Long Ryders, has died at age 64. The Long Ryders performing "Looking for Lewis & Clark" on Old Grey Whistle Test in October 1985. #RIPTomStevens https://t.co/O5dLQoap0k
— Sean Walters (@sean_write) January 27, 2021
Sean Walters @sean_write Sorry to hear Tom Stevens, bassist for Paisley Underground scene band The Long Ryders, has died at age 64. The Long Ryders performing “Looking for Lewis & Clark” on Old Grey Whistle Test in October 1985. #RIPTomStevens
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.