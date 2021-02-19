Tom Thomas Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tom Thomas of North Battleford has Died .

Tom Thomas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.

Tragic news in North Battleford. Sask. has lost its first front line health care worker from complications to #COVID19 . Tom Thomas worked in a long-term care facility. The 34-y-o was a husband and father who moved from India in 2016. GoFundMe campaign: https://t.co/hUq1JUsweD pic.twitter.com/LH7Vy1Ddyg

Kyle Benning @KBBenning Tragic news in North Battleford. Sask. has lost its first front line health care worker from complications to #COVID19. Tom Thomas worked in a long-term care facility. The 34-y-o was a husband and father who moved from India in 2016. GoFundMe campaign: https://ca.gofundme.com/f/fund-raise-for-toms-funeral-and-family-support?qid=218df2651c0a83c9e9871322ad92109e…

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –