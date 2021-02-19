Tom Thomas Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tom Thomas of North Battleford has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.
Tom Thomas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
Tragic news in North Battleford. Sask. has lost its first front line health care worker from complications to #COVID19. Tom Thomas worked in a long-term care facility. The 34-y-o was a husband and father who moved from India in 2016. GoFundMe campaign: https://t.co/hUq1JUsweD pic.twitter.com/LH7Vy1Ddyg
— Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) February 18, 2021
Kyle Benning @KBBenning Tragic news in North Battleford. Sask. has lost its first front line health care worker from complications to #COVID19. Tom Thomas worked in a long-term care facility. The 34-y-o was a husband and father who moved from India in 2016. GoFundMe campaign: https://ca.gofundme.com/f/fund-raise-for-toms-funeral-and-family-support?qid=218df2651c0a83c9e9871322ad92109e…
