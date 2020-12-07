Tom Tucker Death -Dead – Obituary : Tom Tucker has Died .
Tom Tucker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Today I heard the news of the passing of Tom Tucker, a man who shared the passion of the sport of XC and TF, and positively influenced student-athletes experiences in the Northwest District. I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with Tom and his family. #THEOBENOUR pic.twitter.com/WjsM6s3UsU
— Ryan Ladd (@distancery) December 7, 2020
Ryan Ladd @distancery Today I heard the news of the passing of Tom Tucker, a man who shared the passion of the sport of XC and TF, and positively influenced student-athletes experiences in the Northwest District. I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with Tom and his family. #THEOBENOUR
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.