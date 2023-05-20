Tom Waurechen organ transplant : Cambridge man celebrates 20 years since life-saving double organ transplant

“Cambridge Man Celebrates 20 Years Since Life-Saving Organ Transplant: Tom Waurechen’s Journey”

A man from Cambridge is celebrating a significant event in his life after undergoing a life-changing surgery. Tom Waurechen received a double organ transplant 20 years ago, and this May long weekend marks the occasion. Waurechen admits that a simple signature on a card gave him 20 additional years, which he views as winning the lottery of life. He was a Canadian army veteran who had to retire due to a diabetes diagnosis. He then developed kidney failure, leading to 18 months of dialysis treatments while he waited for a transplant list for a new kidney and pancreas. He got a call on the night of May 22, 2003, that a donor had been found, and he is forever grateful for the donor, stressing that he would not be here today if it were not for them. Waurechen is hoping to share his story with new patients at Toronto General Hospital, where he was treated 20 years ago. According to the Be A Donor Network, only 35% of Ontarians are registered as organ donors, despite 90% supporting organ donation.

