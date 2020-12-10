Tom Weathers Death -Dead – Obituary : Legendary Red Bank coach Tom Weathers has Died .
Legendary Red Bank coach Tom Weathers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Sad news as Legendary Red Bank coach Tom Weathers, a @TFCAFootball 2017 Hall of Fame Inductee has passed away, please join us and pray for Coach Weathers family
Legendary former Red Bank football coach Tom Weathers dies | https://t.co/4EhBJV3cUK
— TnFCA (@TFCAFootball) December 10, 2020
TnFCA @TFCAFootball Sad news as Legendary Red Bank coach Tom Weathers, a @TFCAFootball 2017 Hall of Fame Inductee has passed away, please join us and pray for Coach Weathers family Legendary former Red Bank football coach Tom Weathers dies |
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.