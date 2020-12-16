Tom Weathers Death -Dead – Obituary : Legendary Red Bank Football coach Tom Weathers has Died .
Legendary Red Bank Football coach Tom Weathers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
Legendary Red Bank Football coach Tom Weathers passed after a lengthy illness. Tom Weathers coached the RB Lions for 29 years winning 222 games and a state title in 2000. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Weathers family.
Memorial Service Info Link: https://t.co/VNrChitfCx https://t.co/TFGCzEvqHv
— Red Bank High School (@RBHS_Lions) December 16, 2020
