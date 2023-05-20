Tomas Ramirez-Martinez – victim of deputy involved shooting in Guadalupe, Arizona : Suspect Tomas Ramirez-Martinez killed in deputy-involved shooting near Guadalupe Rd. & McKemy St.

Deputy Involved Shooting Leaves Tomas Ramirez-Martinez Dead in Guadalupe, Arizona

A photo of police activity near Guadalupe Rd. and McKemy St. is featured alongside an article reporting on an incident involving Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies. The deputies were called to the area after reports of an individual with a gun. Upon trying to make contact with the individual, a deputy involved shooting occurred, resulting in the man being transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The individual was later identified as Tomas Ramirez-Martinez, who was pronounced deceased at the hospital. No deputies or bystanders were injured during the incident. A map of the area is also included.

News Source : FOX 10 Phoenix

