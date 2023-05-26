“Tomato Chicken Recipe”: Viral Kitchen Recipe: Tomato Chicken Delight by @erigiereggie

Introduction:

Chicken is a versatile ingredient that can be cooked in various ways. Whether it’s baked, fried, grilled, or roasted, chicken always manages to satisfy our taste buds. One of the most popular chicken recipes is the Chicken Tomato Recipe. This dish is not only delicious, but it’s also healthy and easy to make. Let’s dive into the recipe and learn how to prepare it.

Ingredients:

To make the Chicken Tomato Recipe, you’ll need the following ingredients:

4 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 can diced tomatoes

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. dried basil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Now that you have all the ingredients, let’s start preparing the Chicken Tomato Recipe.

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).

Step 2: In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat.

Step 3: Add the chopped onions and sauté for 2-3 minutes or until they become translucent.

Step 4: Add the minced garlic and sauté for another minute.

Step 5: Add the chopped red bell pepper and sauté for 2-3 minutes.

Step 6: Add the can of diced tomatoes, dried oregano, and dried basil. Stir well.

Step 7: Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 8: Let the sauce simmer for 5-10 minutes or until it thickens.

Step 9: While the sauce is simmering, season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper.

Step 10: In a separate skillet, heat some olive oil over medium-high heat.

Step 11: Sear the chicken breasts for 2-3 minutes on each side or until they are golden brown.

Step 12: Transfer the seared chicken breasts to a baking dish.

Step 13: Pour the tomato sauce over the chicken.

Step 14: Bake the chicken in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.

Step 15: Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the oven and let it rest for a few minutes before serving.

Step 16: Serve the Chicken Tomato Recipe with some fresh herbs and crusty bread.

Conclusion:

The Chicken Tomato Recipe is a perfect dish for a quick and easy weeknight dinner. It’s packed with flavor and nutrients, making it a healthy and delicious option for any meal. With just a few simple ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions, you can make this viral recipe in no time. So, what are you waiting for? Head to your kitchen and try this recipe today! Don’t forget to share your experience with us in the comments below.

Tomato and Chicken Casserole Recipe Slow Cooker Chicken Tomato Stew Recipe Spicy Tomato Chicken Recipe Grilled Chicken with Tomato Salsa Recipe Creamy Tomato Chicken Pasta Recipe

News Source : Erigie Reggie

Source Link :Chicken tomato Recipe #viral #kitchen @erigiereggie/