“Tomato Chutney Recipe”: Easy and Popular Tomato Chutney Recipe That’s Gone Viral!

Viral Tomato Chutney Recipe: A Perfect Companion to Your Snacks and Meals

Tomatoes are a versatile fruit that can be used in a variety of ways in the kitchen. One of the most popular ways to use tomatoes is in the form of chutney. Tomato chutney is a tangy and spicy condiment that can be used as a side dish or a dip for snacks. In recent times, a viral tomato chutney recipe has been taking the internet by storm. In this article, we will discuss this viral tomato recipe and how you can make it easily at home.

Ingredients for Viral Tomato Chutney Recipe

The viral tomato chutney recipe requires a few basic ingredients that are easily available in any kitchen. The ingredients are:

Tomatoes: 4 medium-sized

Garlic: 4-5 cloves

Ginger: 1-inch piece

Green chilies: 2-3

Salt: 1 tsp

Sugar: 1 tsp

Mustard seeds: 1 tsp

Cumin seeds: 1 tsp

Curry leaves: 7-8

Oil: 2 tbsp

Instructions to Make Viral Tomato Chutney Recipe

The viral tomato chutney recipe is easy to make and can be prepared in a few simple steps. Here’s how you can make it:

Step 1: Wash the tomatoes and chop them into small pieces. Peel and chop the garlic and ginger. Chop the green chilies.

Step 2: Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. When the mustard seeds start crackling, add cumin seeds and curry leaves.

Step 3: Add chopped garlic, ginger, and green chilies to the pan and sauté for a minute.

Step 4: Add chopped tomatoes to the pan and mix well. Add salt and sugar and cook for 10-15 minutes or until the tomatoes are soft and mushy.

Step 5: Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool down. Once it cools down, blend it in a mixer to form a smooth paste.

Step 6: Transfer the chutney to a serving bowl and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Your viral tomato chutney is ready to be served!

Benefits of Viral Tomato Chutney Recipe

Apart from being a delicious condiment, tomato chutney has several health benefits too. Some of the benefits of the viral tomato chutney recipe are:

Tomatoes are a rich source of vitamin C, which helps in boosting immunity.

Garlic and ginger have antibacterial properties that help in fighting infections.

Green chilies contain capsaicin, which helps in reducing inflammation and pain.

Curry leaves are rich in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties.

Mustard and cumin seeds are rich in vitamins and minerals that help in maintaining good health.

Conclusion

The viral tomato chutney recipe is a perfect companion to your snacks and meals. It is easy to make, delicious, and has several health benefits. You can serve it with dosa, idli, paratha, or any other snack of your choice. So, next time you have some tomatoes lying around in your kitchen, try making this viral tomato chutney recipe and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills!

