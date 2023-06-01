Tomato Pulao recipe: “Easy Tomato Pulao Recipe: How to Make Tomato Bath Quickly – Pushpa Channel”

Introduction

Tomato Bath, also known as Tomato Pulao, is a popular South Indian dish that is easy to make and bursting with flavor. It is a quick and easy recipe that can be made with just a few ingredients and is perfect for a weeknight dinner or a lunchbox meal. In this article, we will be sharing Pushpa Channel’s recipe for Quick and Easy Tomato Bath.

Ingredients

To make Tomato Bath, you will need the following ingredients:

– 1 cup of basmati rice

– 2 cups of water

– 2 medium-sized tomatoes, chopped

– 1 onion, chopped

– 1 green chili, chopped

– 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste

– ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon of red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

– 1 teaspoon of mustard seeds

– 1 bay leaf

– 2 cloves

– 2 cardamom pods

– 1 cinnamon stick

– 2 tablespoons of oil

– Salt to taste

– Coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions

1. Rinse the rice thoroughly and soak it in water for 20 minutes.

2. In a pan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil and add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, bay leaf, cloves, cardamom pods, and cinnamon stick. Fry for a few seconds until fragrant.

3. Add chopped onions, green chili, and ginger-garlic paste. Fry until the onions turn translucent.

4. Add chopped tomatoes and fry until they turn soft and mushy.

5. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well.

6. Drain the soaked rice and add it to the pan. Mix well.

7. Add 2 cups of water and mix well.

8. Cover the pan with a lid and cook the rice on low flame for 15-20 minutes or until the rice is fully cooked.

9. Once the rice is cooked, turn off the flame and let it rest for 5 minutes.

10. Fluff the rice with a fork and garnish with coriander leaves.

Conclusion

Tomato Bath is a delicious and quick recipe that is perfect for busy weeknights or lunchbox meals. It can be made with just a few ingredients and is bursting with flavor. Pushpa Channel’s recipe for Quick and Easy Tomato Bath is a must-try for anyone who loves South Indian cuisine. So give it a try and let us know how it turned out!

Tomato Rice Recipe South Indian Tomato Bath Tomato Bath Masala Pushpa Channel Tomato Bath Video Tomato Bath with Coconut Milk

News Source : Pushpa Channel

Source Link :Tomato Bath,/ ಟೊಮೆಟೊ ಬಾತ್,/ Quick and Easy Tomato Bath / Tomato Pulao recipe/Pushpa Channel/