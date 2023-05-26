Tomato Rasam Recipe: Tomato Rasam Recipe No. 1060 by Gobi Sudha: The Perfect Thakkali Rasam

Thakkali Rasam – The Perfect Comfort Food

Thakkali Rasam, also known as Tomato Rasam, is a staple South Indian dish that is loved by many. It is a tangy and spicy soup made with tomatoes, tamarind, and a blend of aromatic spices. This dish is not only delicious but also incredibly comforting, making it the perfect food to warm you up on a cold day or to soothe your senses when you’re feeling under the weather.

The Recipe

To make Thakkali Rasam, you will need the following ingredients:

Tomatoes – 3 medium-sized

Tamarind – small lemon-sized ball

Garlic – 5 cloves

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Pepper – 1 tsp

Coriander seeds – 1 tsp

Curry leaves – a few

Mustard seeds – 1 tsp

Asafoetida – a pinch

Red chilli – 2

Ghee – 1 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Water – 4 cups

Instructions

Soak the tamarind in hot water for 10 minutes and extract the juice. Cut the tomatoes into small pieces and keep them aside. Grind the garlic, cumin seeds, pepper, and coriander seeds into a fine powder. In a pan, heat the ghee and add mustard seeds, asafoetida, red chilli, and curry leaves. Add the ground spice powder and sauté for a few seconds. Add the chopped tomatoes and sauté until they turn soft. Add the tamarind juice, water, and salt to the pan, and let it boil for 10-15 minutes on low flame. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

Variations

Thakkali Rasam is a versatile dish that can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Here are some variations that you can try:

Add grated coconut while grinding the spice mix to give the rasam a creamy texture.

Replace garlic with ginger for a different flavor profile.

Use rasam powder instead of grinding the spices separately for a quicker preparation time.

Add vegetables like drumstick or carrot to make the rasam more nutritious.

Use jaggery instead of tamarind for a sweeter taste.

Health Benefits

Thakkali Rasam is not only delicious but also packed with health benefits. Here are some of the benefits of consuming this dish:

Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help boost the immune system and fight off diseases.

Tamarind is a natural laxative that helps improve digestion and prevent constipation.

Garlic has antibacterial and antiviral properties that help fight off infections and boost the immune system.

Spices like cumin, coriander, and pepper aid in digestion and have anti-inflammatory properties.

Conclusion

Thakkali Rasam is a delicious and comforting dish that is easy to prepare and customizable to suit your taste preferences. It is not only tasty but also packed with health benefits, making it a great addition to your diet. So, the next time you’re looking for a warm and soothing dish, try making Thakkali Rasam and enjoy its delicious flavors!

South Indian cuisine Tomato-based soup Comfort food Tamarind flavor Vegan recipe

