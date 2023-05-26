Tomato Rasam Recipe: Tomato Rasam Recipe No. 1060 by Gobi Sudha: The Perfect Thakkali Rasam

Thakkali Rasam – The Perfect Comfort Food
Thakkali Rasam, also known as Tomato Rasam, is a staple South Indian dish that is loved by many. It is a tangy and spicy soup made with tomatoes, tamarind, and a blend of aromatic spices. This dish is not only delicious but also incredibly comforting, making it the perfect food to warm you up on a cold day or to soothe your senses when you’re feeling under the weather.
The Recipe
To make Thakkali Rasam, you will need the following ingredients:
- Tomatoes – 3 medium-sized
- Tamarind – small lemon-sized ball
- Garlic – 5 cloves
- Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
- Pepper – 1 tsp
- Coriander seeds – 1 tsp
- Curry leaves – a few
- Mustard seeds – 1 tsp
- Asafoetida – a pinch
- Red chilli – 2
- Ghee – 1 tbsp
- Salt – to taste
- Water – 4 cups
Instructions
- Soak the tamarind in hot water for 10 minutes and extract the juice.
- Cut the tomatoes into small pieces and keep them aside.
- Grind the garlic, cumin seeds, pepper, and coriander seeds into a fine powder.
- In a pan, heat the ghee and add mustard seeds, asafoetida, red chilli, and curry leaves.
- Add the ground spice powder and sauté for a few seconds.
- Add the chopped tomatoes and sauté until they turn soft.
- Add the tamarind juice, water, and salt to the pan, and let it boil for 10-15 minutes on low flame.
- Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.
Variations
Thakkali Rasam is a versatile dish that can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Here are some variations that you can try:
- Add grated coconut while grinding the spice mix to give the rasam a creamy texture.
- Replace garlic with ginger for a different flavor profile.
- Use rasam powder instead of grinding the spices separately for a quicker preparation time.
- Add vegetables like drumstick or carrot to make the rasam more nutritious.
- Use jaggery instead of tamarind for a sweeter taste.
Health Benefits
Thakkali Rasam is not only delicious but also packed with health benefits. Here are some of the benefits of consuming this dish:
- Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help boost the immune system and fight off diseases.
- Tamarind is a natural laxative that helps improve digestion and prevent constipation.
- Garlic has antibacterial and antiviral properties that help fight off infections and boost the immune system.
- Spices like cumin, coriander, and pepper aid in digestion and have anti-inflammatory properties.
Conclusion
Thakkali Rasam is a delicious and comforting dish that is easy to prepare and customizable to suit your taste preferences. It is not only tasty but also packed with health benefits, making it a great addition to your diet. So, the next time you’re looking for a warm and soothing dish, try making Thakkali Rasam and enjoy its delicious flavors!
