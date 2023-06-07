Tomato Summer Pudding Recipe: Ravinder Bhogal’s Recipe for Tomato Summer Pudding

Tomatoes: The Versatile Fruit of Summer

As we enter tomato season, it’s time to say goodbye to those bland, supermarket tomatoes and hello to the vibrant, flavorful ones found at farmers’ markets. These tomatoes come in a rainbow of colors, from red to yellow to orange to purple, and can be used in countless recipes to create delicious meals all summer long.

One of the simplest and most satisfying ways to enjoy tomatoes is with bread. In Barcelona, the popular dish pan con tomate is made by toasting stale bread and rubbing it with garlic before topping it generously with grated tomatoes, olive oil, and sea salt. In Tuscany, panzanella is a delicious salad made with stale bread, tomatoes, basil, red wine vinegar, and olive oil.

For those looking for a unique and frugal way to use stale bread and tomatoes, a British summer pudding inspired recipe is the perfect solution. Instead of berries, the best tomatoes are steeped in herbs, garlic, olive oil, and sherry vinegar and then placed in a mold lined with bread dipped in the marinade and some of the pureed tomato pulp. As the tomatoes sit, they leach out their juices and infuse the bread, creating a delicious and refreshing summer dish.

To make this tomato summer pudding, first mix together olive oil, vinegar, sugar, and seasoning in a large bowl. Add heritage tomatoes, garlic, and oregano, mix well, and let macerate at room temperature for 45 minutes. Puree peeled tomatoes in a blender until soupy and pass through a sieve using a wooden spoon or spatula to push through the pulp. Discard the seeds. Strain half the liquid from the macerated tomatoes and mix with the pureed tomatoes in a shallow bowl. Briefly dip slices of ciabatta bread into this passata mixture and use them to line the base and sides of a 1.5-liter pudding bowl. Set enough aside to create a lid. Remove the oregano sprigs from the heritage tomatoes and add the torn basil leaves. Mix well and then fill the bread-lined bowl with tomato mixture, along with all the remaining juices, packing it down firmly. Top with remaining soaked bread slices. Cover with baking paper, then cover with a plate that fits just inside the bowl and weigh down with a couple of tins. Refrigerate for at least six hours or overnight. To serve, carefully run a knife around the inside of the bowl to loosen the pudding. Invert onto a large plate and gently remove the bowl.

Tomatoes are not only delicious but also packed with nutrients. They are low in calories and high in vitamins A and C, as well as potassium and lycopene, an antioxidant that has been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease and some types of cancer. Tomatoes also contain fiber, which can aid in digestion and promote feelings of fullness.

In addition to summer pudding, there are countless other ways to incorporate tomatoes into your meals. A light tomato curry, fragrant with ginger, is a perfect summer dish, as is a crisp tomato and anchovy tart. Gazpacho, a cold soup made with tomatoes, peppers, onions, and garlic, is a refreshing and healthy option on a hot day. Loops of bucatini tangled with a raw tomato and caper sauce is a simple but flavorful pasta dish.

In conclusion, tomatoes are a versatile and delicious fruit that can be used in countless recipes to create satisfying and healthy meals all summer long. From the simple but satisfying pan con tomate to the refreshing and flavorful tomato summer pudding, there are countless ways to enjoy the vibrant flavors of summer tomatoes. So head to your local farmers’ market and stock up on these delicious fruits to enjoy the best of what summer has to offer.

Summer Tomato Pudding Ravinder Bhogal Tomato Pudding Tomato Dessert Recipe Seasonal Tomato Recipe British Tomato Pudding