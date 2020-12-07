Tommie Goff Death -Dead – Obituary : Coach Tommie Goff has Died .
Coach Tommie Goff has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Condolences go to the Goff family, Steubenville Wrestling and GT athletes on the passing of Coach Tommie Goff. He trained girls when a lot of people weren’t, and was developing the Big Red’s girls team. Everyone should work to carry on his mission. #GoffTrained
— Orange Pioneer Girls Wrestling (@OOHSgirlswrest) December 7, 2020
