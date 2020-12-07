Tommie Goff Death -Dead – Obituary : Coach Tommie Goff has Died .

Coach Tommie Goff has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Orange Pioneer Girls Wrestling @OOHSgirlswrest Condolences go to the Goff family, Steubenville Wrestling and GT athletes on the passing of Coach Tommie Goff. He trained girls when a lot of people weren’t, and was developing the Big Red’s girls team. Everyone should work to carry on his mission. #GoffTrained

